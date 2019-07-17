TRS slams Opposition for meeting Governor

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Telangana Rashtra Samithi found fault with Opposition party leaders for submitting a memorandum to Governor ESL Narasimhan opposing the construction of a new Secretariat. An all-party delegation met the Governor on Monday.

Speaking to reporters on Tuesday, TRS MLC Karne Prabhakar said, “It is shameful that we have such Opposition parties in the State. These parties are getting alarmed over development and welfare activities. All of them have come together with the singular aim of opposing the TRS government.”

Prabhakar said the TRS government had earned praise from the people through irrigation projects such as Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme (KLIS), but the Opposition was trying to divert the people’s attention.

The TRS leader said the current Assembly complex does not have enough space. “Standing committees have no rooms to function out of. Even Whips do not have any space,” he said. Prabhakar added that common citizens too were suffering since most heads of various departments were working out of offices scattered across the city. “All head of departments (HoDs) will be able to function from the new Secretariat. In fact, the new Secretariat would not cost more than rents paid by the government for the HoDs’ offices over ten years. So why is it a waste of public money,” he said.

“BJP-ruled States are spending crores on huge statues. So, when the Telangana government is trying to construct a new Secretariat and Assembly, which are useful to the people, why are BJP leaders opposing it,” he said.