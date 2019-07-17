Home States Telangana

TRS slams Opposition for meeting Governor

The TRS leader said the current Assembly complex does not have enough space.

Published: 17th July 2019 05:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th July 2019 05:44 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Telangana Rashtra Samithi found fault with Opposition party leaders for submitting a memorandum to Governor ESL Narasimhan opposing the construction of a new Secretariat. An all-party delegation met the Governor on Monday.

Speaking to reporters on Tuesday, TRS MLC Karne Prabhakar said, “It is shameful that we have such Opposition parties in the State. These parties are getting alarmed over development and welfare activities. All of them have come together with the singular aim of opposing the TRS government.”

Prabhakar said the TRS government had earned praise from the people through irrigation projects such as Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme (KLIS), but the Opposition was trying to divert the people’s attention.

The TRS leader said the current Assembly complex does not have enough space. “Standing committees have no rooms to function out of. Even Whips do not have any space,” he said. Prabhakar added that common citizens too were suffering since most heads of various departments were working out of offices scattered across the city. “All head of departments (HoDs) will be able to function from the new Secretariat. In fact, the new Secretariat would not cost more than rents paid by the government for the HoDs’ offices over ten years. So why is it a waste of public money,” he said.

“BJP-ruled States are spending crores on huge statues. So, when the Telangana government is trying to construct a new Secretariat and Assembly, which are useful to the people, why are BJP leaders opposing it,” he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
TRS Governor ESL Narasimhan
Water Crisis
The train carrying water from Jolarpettai to Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Train carrying water from Jolarpettai arrives in parched Chennai ​
For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)
Groundwater in Telangana dips to alarming levels
Women collecting unclean water from a water tank in Dharamgarh
Water worry for Odisha's Dharamgarh residents
A majority of owners said their source of water was private tankers, which fetch groundwater from places such as Madhavaram, Redhills, and Vichoor. (Photo | D Sampathkumar, EPS)
Residents flock round the clock to 'water shops' in Chennai

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
One-horned rhinoceros seen moving to an elevated area following floods due to incessant monsoon rainfall in Kaziranga National Park Tuesday July 16 2019. | PTI
Assam floods: Kaziranga National Park still entirely submerged
Assam floods (Photo | PTI)
Assam floods: 45 lakh people affected, famed Kaziranga National Park too inundated
Gallery
Here's our team of the players who amazed fans and critics alike with their awe-inspiring skills in this edition...
World Cup 2019: TNIE Team of the tournament
A woman rows a makeshift banana raft through flood waters in Burgaon, east of Gauhati, Assam. (Photo | AP)
Floods wreak havoc in Assam, over 40 lakh people affected
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp