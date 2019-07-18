Congress MLA Jayaprakash Reddy threatens to launch massive stir in Telangana

By Express News Service

SANGAREDDY: Congress leader and Sangareddy MLA T Jayaprakash Reddy has threatened to launch a massive protest, involving over one lakh people, if the State government fails to take a decision on providing Godavari water to Sangareddy from Patancheru within 15 days.

Speaking to the media here on Wednesday, Jayaprakash (Jagga) Reddy said that he has taken up the issue of water problem in Sangareddy, Sadasivpet and surrounding areas with the government on several occasions, but there has been no action so far.

He said that the drinking water problem has now become more severe in Sangareddy and surrounding areas. Demanding that the Godavari water being supplied to Patancheru should be provided to Sangareddy, he said: “The government should take decision on diverting Godavari water to Sangareddy by July 30 and if there is no favorable decision by that time, we will launch a huge agitation.” He also vowed to mobilise one lakh people to start the protest on August 10.