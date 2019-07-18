Maoist threat: Telangana police asked to be on alert

By Express News Service

KHAMMAM: In the wake of intelligence warning that Maoist action teams are moving through the agency area, a high alert has been sounded in various parts of Bhadradri Kothagudem district.

The police officials have intensified searches and combing operations at suspected villages in the border areas. According to information, the Intelligence department has received information that the Maoists are planning to create violence in the agency areas to mark their existence.

The police officials have strengthened vehicle checks in the agency area following the intelligence warning. The sleuths have also requested the people’s representatives and political party leaders not to travel through the remote areas without informing the local police. The officials have asked the people’s representatives who are on the hit list of the Maoists to leave their native places and shift to safer places till the situation calms.

According to information, about 40 Maoist action teams have entered the district and they are moving across Bhadradri Kothagudem, Mulugu and Bhupalpally districts. Officer on special duty (OSD) D Udaya Kumar Reddy said that the officials have intensified regular checks.