Missing Telangana man’s selfie video goes viral

By Express News Service

KHAMMAM: A selfie video by a Khammam businessman, who was reported missing by his wife for the last five days, has gone viral online. In the video, Rayapati Narasimha Rao (45) said that he was going to commit suicide after his friends, who borrowed nearly Rs 8 crore from him, cheated him.

In a letter to the police commissioner, he mentioned that he acted as a middleman to arrange money for his friends but is now forced to pay the interest.