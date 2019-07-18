Mixed reaction to KT Rama Rao’s tweet on success of Kaleshwaram

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: There were several bouquets and a few brickbats when TRS working president KT Rama Rao tweeted about the greatness of the Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme (KLIS) on Wednesday.

Most of the people hailed the Kaleshwaram project, at the same time some questioned about the progress of Palamuru-Rangareddy project and Mission Bhagiratha not being implemented in their colonies.

Rama Rao tweeted that even though there were less rains this year so far and no floods in Godavari, the State government lifted Pranahita river water using five motors and stored 11 tmcft in Kaleshwaram project in the last 10 days.

He said with this water, the government could provide irrigation to one and half lakh acres. “This is the beginning only. If there are rains and floods, all the parched lands in Telangana will become fertile.

This is the advantage Telangana gets when the Telangana movement leader becomes the chief minister of the State.”

Rama Rao also tweeted that the drinking water needs of Hyderabad city would be fulfilled by Kaleshwaram project.

When a netizen, quoting a report, asked whether there would be no water after two days in Hyderabad, Rama Rao replied in the negative.

“CM KCR’s vision and persistence in completing the project in three years has made sure that Hyderabad will never have a drinking water crisis a la Chennai or other metropolitan cities,” he replied.

Rama Rao, at the same time, suggested that all the citizens should realise the importance of water conservation and harvesting.

For those interested in learning more about rainwater harvesting, strongly recommend them to visit the rainwater harvesting them park run by the HMWSSB. It was the second park of its kind in the country, Rama Rao tweeted.

However, some citizens questioned Rao about the past assurances. One Mahender Reddy tweeted asking: Where are Warangal textiles park, Warangal airport, Khazipet flyover, IT Hub?

Gudapuri Ravi Kumar tweeted: “Thank you so much KTR garu. For supporting the development of Telangana. We would like to see you in Telangana Cabinet”.

Another citizen, Sai Bhargav questioned where are niyamakalu (jobs), though Telangana got neellu (water) and nidhulu (funds). One Anjaneyulu questioned what was the status of Palamuru-Rangareddy?