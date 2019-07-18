NRI women safety cell inaugurated in Hyderabad

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Director General of Police M Mahendar Reddy on Wednesday inaugurated an NRI women safety cell to deal with matrimonial issues at the women safety wing of the police here. The cell would provide legal guidance with the support of NILA, an NGO for the aggrieved women in NRI marriages.

The DGP said that the stakeholders should extend their help through expertise, guidance and knowledge to the victims. The safety cell would be a platform to share their suffering and help them with all possible legal guidance.

He also said that the proposed law amendments would help the victims in fighting the legal battle against harassment from NRI spouse/relatives. The stakeholders should work for long term goals of achieving. He said the sensitisation of the women should be at the grassroots-level to encounter problems of fake NRI marriages. IGP (Law and Order) and in-charge women safety wing Swati Lakra said the new cell would guide the station house officers.