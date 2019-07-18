Home States Telangana

Telangana RTA officials seize overloaded Palle Velugu bus in Jagtial

Ten months after the infamous Kondagattu bus accident, overloaded RTC buses continue to ply Telangana roads, putting hundreds of lives in danger every day.

Published: 18th July 2019 06:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th July 2019 06:14 AM   |  A+A-

Overloaded Palle Velugu RTC bus at Kodimyal.

Overloaded Palle Velugu RTC bus at Kodimyal. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

JAGTIAL: Ten months after the infamous Kondagattu bus accident, overloaded RTC buses continue to ply State roads, putting hundred of lives in danger every day. Even the RTC authorities do not seem to have learnt a lesson from the September mishap when an overloaded bus travelling to Kondagattu tumbled down a gorge, claiming 65 lives.

On Wednesday, the road transport authorities (RTA) waylaid a Palle Velugu RTC bus (TS02UB0429) on the outskirts of Kodimyal. With a maximum capacity of 55, the bus was found with 125 passengers on board. When RTA officials stopped the bus, they found passengers standing on the footboard or hanging on to the door.

Speaking to Express, road transport officer Kishan Rao said that the bus was seized in order to avoid mishaps like the Kondagattu incident. “Even if an overloaded bus is travelling on a plain road there is a risk of an untoward incident. With such a crowd, RTC should start another bus,” he added. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
RTC buses Telangana Palle Velugu bus Telangana RTA
Water Crisis
The train carrying water from Jolarpettai to Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Train carrying water from Jolarpettai arrives in parched Chennai ​
For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)
Groundwater in Telangana dips to alarming levels
Women collecting unclean water from a water tank in Dharamgarh
Water worry for Odisha's Dharamgarh residents
A majority of owners said their source of water was private tankers, which fetch groundwater from places such as Madhavaram, Redhills, and Vichoor. (Photo | D Sampathkumar, EPS)
Residents flock round the clock to 'water shops' in Chennai

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Red alert issued in several districts of Kerala as monsoon intensifies
Saravana Bhavan founder and owner P Rajagopal being brought to High Court campus, on Tuesday | Express
WATCH: Crowd gathers to see Saravana Bhavan owner for one last time
Gallery
World number one ODI and India opener Smriti Mandhana has turned 23 today.
Happy birthday Smriti Mandhana: Some facts about world number one ODI batswoman
Here's our team of the players who amazed fans and critics alike with their awe-inspiring skills in this edition...
World Cup 2019: TNIE Team of the tournament
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp