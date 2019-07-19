BJP claims Modi’s win made Telangana CM KCR ‘insecure’

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: BJP state chief official spokesperson Krishna Sagara Rao on Thursday came down heavily on Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao for his outburst at Prime Minister Narendra Modi which could have been on account of his sense of insecurity.

Speaking to media persons here, the BJP leader said that Chandrasekhar Rao has been feel ill at ease after the BJP’s landslide victory at the national level. The chief minister’s comments were more in the nature of casting aspersions on the people who had given a massive mandate to Narendra Modi at the hustings.

“What is wrong if we had taken up nationalism as our poll plank? We did not perpetuate family rule or indulge in communal politics,” Krishna Sagar Rao said. He said the BJP was showing sympathy for KCR who seem to be losing balance while choosing words while launching a broadside against Naidu. Chandrasekhar Rao now is reading the writing on the wall that the BJP would come to power in the state in the next elections, he said.

The pink party had become synonymous with real estate and the decision to allot prime land in cities for construction of party offices substantiates this argument, he said. He said that his party wanted him to come out with a white paper on allotment of land for construction of offices for TRS across the state.