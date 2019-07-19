Home States Telangana

‘Congress lacks lustre and leadership’: Telangana CM Chandrasekhar Rao

When the chief minister moved the Municipal Amendment Bill, Bhatti quipped that whoever won from whichever party, they would ultimately join the TRS.

Published: 19th July 2019

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao (File Photo)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Stating that the breakaway group of Congress merged with the TRS Legislature Party as per the provisions of the Constitution of India, Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Thursday remarked that the “attraction” and “leadership skills” in the Congress were lacking across the country.

“The Congress is unable to keep its flock together. The Congress lost its capacity to protect its leaders,” Rao said in reaction to Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka’s allegation that the elected representatives of other parties were being induced by the ruling TRS.

When the chief minister moved the Municipal Amendment Bill, Bhatti quipped that whoever won from whichever party, they would ultimately join the TRS. At this stage, Speaker Pocharam Srinivas Reddy cut Bhatti’s mic, saying the matter was in the high court and it would be sub-judice to discuss it in the House.

However, Bhatti said the merger of 12 Congress MLAs with the TRSLP was the first-of-its-kind incident in the State. “We expect Telangana, the younger State, to become a role model to other States,” Bhatti Vikramarka remarked.

Responding to this, the chief minister said: “Telangana will be role model to others. There is no doubt about this. Bhatti Vikramarka is talking about the merger of the Congress MLAs with the TRSLP. That is done as per the Constitution. No Congress MLA joined our party. When some of them approached me to join the TRS, I felt that there is no need for the same as the TRS won with two-thirds majority and got 88 seats. But, when the question of a split in the Congress arises, what can I do?” Rao asked.He recalled that recently the TDP Rajya Sabha members merged with the BJP as per the provisions of the Constitution. The Congress members in Goa too joined the BJP.

‘Can’t blame the TRS for defections’
“What can I do if Bhatti says those who won on other-party tickets are joining the TRS? The Congress blamed EVMs after the Assembly results. Later, we won in the Panchayat polls, where ballot papers were used. We won all 32 ZPs. The TRS won 85% of gram panchayats, 92% mandals and all ZPs,” Rao said

Congress stages walkout
CLP leader leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka alleged that the chief minister and the Speaker were not giving him an opportunity to speak. “We are not getting a chance to speak in the House. This is undemocratic,” Bhatti said and staged a walkout

