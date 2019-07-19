Home Minister Mohamood Ali’s grandson flaunts abuse of power with TikTok video in Telangana

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Days after outsourced employees at the Khammam Municipal Corporation were transferred for shooting TikTok videos of themselves playing around during working hours, a clip on the video-sharing app went viral on Thursday, showing State Home Minister Mohamood Ali’s grandson Furqan Ahmed sitting on a police car and abusing a senior officer using a film dialogue.

No police case related to the video has been registered so far, though the police said the issue has been brought to the notice of senior officers and action will be initiated.

Video shot when minister was at event: Police

The police vehicle in the video, a Toyota Fortuner (TS 09 PA 9999), was registered in the name of the DGP, and provided to the home minister as part of a convoy from the Police Transport Organisation. Certain police vehicles are registered under the name of the DGP, and allocated to different wings for officials work.

With the video going viral on social media, police officials conducted an internal inquiry to find where the clip was shot. It is reported that when the home minister attended an event in Old City, his grandson also attended it, bringing his friends along.

During the dinner at the event, Furqan Ahmed and one of his friends sat on the police vehicle, while a man clad in safari shot the video, which had a film dialogue challenging a senior police officer with dire consequences.

The police said no complaint has been lodged in connection with the incident, but added that the video and the location where it was shot have been verified. A few days ago, as many as five employees of the Khammam Municipal Corporation were transferred after they posted Tik Tok videos on social media. Last week, a man drowned while shooting a TikTok video while swimming in a lake in the city.