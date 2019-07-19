Home States Telangana

Koneru Madhu gets Telangana High Court relief in Emaar scam

Justice G Sri Devi passed order challenging summons issued to Koneru Rajendra Prasad by special court in the 550-crore Emaar Properties scam.

Published: 19th July 2019 06:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th July 2019 06:20 AM   |  A+A-

Telangana High Court, Hyderabad High Court

Telangana High Court ( Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In a relief to Koneru Madhu of Emaar Properties, the Telangana High Court on Thursday stayed the proceedings pending against him before the Special CBI Court dealing with enforcement directorate cases.

Justice G Sri Devi passed this order in the petition filed by Madhu, son of another accused Koneru Rajendra Prasad, challenging summons issued to him by special court in the 550-crore Emaar Properties scam.

Senior counsel from Supreme Court Mukul Rohatgi, appearing for the petitioner, submitted that the High Court had earlier quashed the case registered against Madhu by the CBI in Emaar scam. The court adjourned the case hearing by two weeks.

Comments

