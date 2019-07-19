National Education Policy will remain valid for 20 years, says draft panel chief in Hyderabad

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The draft National Education Policy - 2019 has been drafted to remain relevant at least for two decades and for another 10 years thereafter after being fine-tuned, K Kasturirangan, chairman of the drafting committee of the policy, said while speaking at the University of Hyderabad campus here on Thursday.

A public lecture on National Education Policy - 2019 was part of the University Grants Commission two-day national workshop on Evaluation Reforms in Higher Education Institutions. It focusses on the need for a policy to revamp education.

“There are 1,000 universities, 40,000 colleges and 10,000 stand-alone institutions catering to 35 million students. Though 93 per cent of undergraduate enrolment is in State universities, 40 per cent of them offer only single discipline. Further, 20 per cent of colleges have enrolment below 100 and only 4 per cent have enrolment above 3,000,” the chairman said and added that the aim is to consolidate 900 universities and 40,000 colleges to 15,000 institutions.

"He said that it is important to increase public spending on education and to treat this as an investment instead of expenditure. “India’s share in research and investment is 0.7 per cent as against 2.1 per cent of China and 2.6 % of US and 4.3 % of Israel. An annual increase of 0.2 per cent of the GDP on R&D would result in an annual increase of 1.1 per cent of GDP -- a fivefold return,” he said.

Speaking about a query on school complexes, NEP, Kasturirangan clarified that the concept has to be worked upon and will take time to fine-tune the modalities. “It is not be taken as it is mandatory and that to set these school complexes no schools will be shut down. The idea is that once schooling is over students can take up vocational training in the same campus,” he said.

UoH students stage protest against NEP

Hyderabad: Students of the University of Hyderabad staged a protest against the National Education Policy alleging that it was promoting privatisation of education by allowing the private institutions to fix their own fees. During a lecture, Students Federation of India raised slogans against the government, policy and the university.

Prashanth, a PhD scholar, questioned K Kasturirangan, chairman of the drafting committee of the National Education Policy 2019, on the mechanism that the draft policy adopts to ensure that the private institutions do not exert undue financial burden on the marginalised students. Stating that there is no mechanism in place for orientation of faculty, he said: “It would have been more appropriate if the draft suggested for developing a mechanism to prevent caste and class prejudices that exist on campuses