Now, get layout permissions with self-certification system in Telangana

HYDERABAD: THE State government has simplified the layout approval system in the Urban Local Bodies (ULBs) in Telangana, except that of the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC).

Now, applications for layouts will be processed via a Self-Certification System (SCS) in accordance with the layout rules and as notified in the master plan, Detailed Planning Scheme (DPS) or the Local Area Plan (LAP).

Once the requisite documents are submitted online and the fee paid, the tentative layout plan would be approved in 21 days. If a developer was found to be involved in transactions of land that are part of the earmarked open spaces or set apart for public purposes, they would be penalised and awarded imprisonment for three years.

This was included in the Municipal Bill that was tabled in the Telangana State Assembly by Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Thursday. In case the layout approval was obtained by making false statements or misrepresenting material facts, the same would be revoked. No new plot or sub-division will be registered by the Registration Authority unless it is approved, as per the provisions of the Bill.

The government would also constitute a special task force at the district-level to take action against unauthorised layouts. Municipal administration officials said that the committee would verify the implementation of the layout. The developer of the sanctioned layout has to complete the infrastructure, amenities and other works within two years from the date of the tentative layout approval.If the developer fails to execute the required works within the stipulated time frame, the commissioner would undertake the leftover works and meet the expenses incurred for the same. Besides this, the developer will be blacklisted.

Instant approval via SCS

For plot sizes ranging from 75 sq m to 500 sq m, the SCS-generated building permission would be processed in accordance with the master plan, DPS or the LAP, in addition to the building rules. Upon furnishing all the required details, developers would get instant online approval without official inspections. If the owner or the developer gives false declaration, action will be taken against them, as per the rules.

SINGLE-WINDOW SYSTEM FOR PLOTS ABOVE 500 SQ M

A single window system can be utilised for applications with a plot area above 500 square metres and height above 10 metres. All commercial buildings, high-rise buildings, group development schemes, group housing buildings, apartment complexes, multiplexes, non-residential buildings which require multiple NOCs, and others, would have a common application form that needs to be submitted online