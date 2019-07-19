Home States Telangana

Provide Varavara Rao facility for reading, writing in jail, activist's wife urges Maharashtra governor

Hemalata alleged that Rao is not being allowed to receive letters for the past eight months in Yerawada jail in Pune.

Published: 19th July 2019 04:09 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th July 2019 04:09 PM   |  A+A-

Varavara Rao's wife P Hemalata

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Keeping in view the age and deteriorating health of Hyderabad-based writer-activist P Varavara Rao in Yerawada Central prison of Pune, his wife P Hemalata on Friday wrote to Maharashtra Governor Ch Vidyasagar Rao requesting him to direct the state government to ensure basic facilities to Varavara Rao in the jail. 

Speaking to media person here on Friday, Hemalata alleged that Rao, who has been a Telugu poet for over 60 years, is being denied even Telugu letters for the past eight months in the jail. 

She requested the government to direct Yerwada jail authorities that Varavara Rao should be allowed to have Telugu books and newspapers. 

Varavara Rao and eight others were implicated in Bhima Koregaon - Elgar Parishad case and he was arrested by Pune police. 

"I came to know through the media that Varavara Rao and his eight co-accused have written a letter to you (Maharashtra Governor) and waiting for your response for the last one month. However, neither did I find any response in the media nor any improvement in the conditions of Pune jail. That's why I chose to write to Maharashtra Governor once again," Hemalata said. 

People believe that all the nine accused including Varavara Rao were deliberately and illegally implicated in the conspiracy case only to protect the real culprits of the violence. 

"I ask the Maharashtra governor Vidyasagar Rao to direct the jail officials to provide reading and writing facilities and jail mulakat. It should be extended to other family members and friends. The concerned authorities should be directed to expedite the trial or grant bail as immediately as possible," Hemalata demanded. 

As many as 31 writers, journalists, writers and people' organisation representatives including Prof G Hara Gopal, writers Volga, Vasant Kannabiran, Siva Reddy, journalists K Srinivas, Devulapalli Amar and others have signed the letter to extend their support.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Varavara Rao wife P Hemalata Yerwada jail Maharashtra Governor Bhima Koregaon case Varavara Rao Leftist ideology
Water Crisis
The train carrying water from Jolarpettai to Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Train carrying water from Jolarpettai arrives in parched Chennai ​
For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)
Groundwater in Telangana dips to alarming levels
Women collecting unclean water from a water tank in Dharamgarh
Water worry for Odisha's Dharamgarh residents
A majority of owners said their source of water was private tankers, which fetch groundwater from places such as Madhavaram, Redhills, and Vichoor. (Photo | D Sampathkumar, EPS)
Residents flock round the clock to 'water shops' in Chennai

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes (EPS | Melton Antony)
Kerala on red alert; flood-like situation in state
MK Kanimozhi (File | PTI)
Kanimozhi urges Centre to abandon National Exit Test for medical students
Gallery
World number one ODI and India opener Smriti Mandhana has turned 23 today.
Happy birthday Smriti Mandhana: Some facts about world number one ODI batswoman
Here's our team of the players who amazed fans and critics alike with their awe-inspiring skills in this edition...
World Cup 2019: TNIE Team of the tournament
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp