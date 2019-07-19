Home States Telangana

Supreme Court asks Andhra Pradesh, Telangana to register FIRs on police encounters

Supreme Court said that after registration of FIR the same should be brought to the notice of courts concerned.

Published: 19th July 2019 05:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th July 2019 05:57 AM   |  A+A-

Supreme Court

Supreme Court (Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

By R Rajashekar Rao
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In a significant ruling, the Supreme Court on Thursday directed the Andhra Pradesh and Telangana governments to register first information report (FIR) in respect of police encounters. After registration of FIR the same should be brought to the notice of courts concerned, it said.

The Apex Court passed the order in the appeals filed by both the state governments and the Andhra Pradesh Police Officers’ Association challenging the order of a five-judge bench of the erstwhile AP High Court on police encounters.

In 2009, the five-judge High Court bench while dealing with a petition filed by the People’s Union for Civil Liberties Organisation, had passed the order impugned in a case relating to the killings of eight Maoists by a special unit of Andhra Pradesh police meant to combat naxalites.

