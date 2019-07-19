Supreme Court asks Andhra Pradesh, Telangana to register FIRs on police encounters

R Rajashekar Rao By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In a significant ruling, the Supreme Court on Thursday directed the Andhra Pradesh and Telangana governments to register first information report (FIR) in respect of police encounters. After registration of FIR the same should be brought to the notice of courts concerned, it said.

The Apex Court passed the order in the appeals filed by both the state governments and the Andhra Pradesh Police Officers’ Association challenging the order of a five-judge bench of the erstwhile AP High Court on police encounters.

In 2009, the five-judge High Court bench while dealing with a petition filed by the People’s Union for Civil Liberties Organisation, had passed the order impugned in a case relating to the killings of eight Maoists by a special unit of Andhra Pradesh police meant to combat naxalites.