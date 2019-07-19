Home States Telangana

Telangana CM Chandrasekhar Rao tears into Kaleshwaram ‘waste of money’ critics

CM KCR calls detractors ‘half-knowledge fellows’, says govt ready to pay Rs15,000 crore for electricity bill of Kaleshwaram scheme.

Published: 19th July 2019 05:31 AM

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao (File picture |EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Thursday said that the State government was prepared to pay as much as Rs 15,000 crore to power the State’s lift irrigation schemes. “Some half knowledge fellows are claiming that the Rs 10,000 crore power bill for the Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme is a waste of money.

The people are our bosses, we do not care for such criticism. Even if the bill rises to Rs 15,000 crore, we are ready to pay it. Our aim is the prosperity of our farmers. It isn’t a matter of farmers getting relief from debts. They should not have to raise loans at all,” said Rao at the special session of the State Legislative Assembly while moving a Bill to replace the Amendment Ordinance of Debt Relief Act.

On the first day of a two-day special session, the House passed Bills to replace four Ordinances. Moving the Telangana State Commission for Debt Relief (Small Farmers, Agricultural Labourers and Rural Artisans) (Amendment) Bill, 2019, the chief minister said that an eminent person having experience and expertise in the field of agriculture/economic sector would be appointed as chairman of the Debt Relief Commission. Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka demanded that the State government appoint to the office only a retired judge of the High Court. He pointed out that Kerala had appointed a retired judge.

The House also adopted the Telangana Public Employment (Regulation of Age Superannuation) (Amendment) Bill, increasing the retirement age of medical professors from 58 years to 65 years. Moving the Bill, the chief minister said like elsewhere in the country, Telangana too was facing a shortage of professors and assistant professors in the medical field.

“Against a sanctioned strength of 2,803 assistant professors in the State, only 1,424 positions are filled; we have as many as 1,379 vacancies. Every year around 50 professors are retiring and some departments in medical colleges are being closed down because of this,” he said.Rao added that the enhancement of retirement age is in accordance with MCI rules and that promotions of junior professors would not be held up.

No of wards in ULBs increased
The chief minister also moved the Telangana Municipal Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2019. It was intended to increase the number wards in municipalities. Panchayat Raj Minister E Dayakar Rao moved Telangana Panchayat Raj (Amendment) Bill, 2019 replacing the Ordinance, which allows for the election of ZP chairs to be held immediately after the election results are announced

Akbar speaks on farmer suicides
Hyderabad: Akbaruddin Owaisi, while congratulating Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao on the Kaleshwaram project, drew attention towards the substantial number of farmer suicides in Telangana. Hailing the project as an unprecedented success, he said, “While there has been a reduction in the number of farmer suicides, we haven’t been able to stop them completely. This implies the administration is still lacking somewhere. It needs to put in more effort to help the State’s farmers.” Owaisi also congratulated the government for “tackling challenges of power procurement for the Kaleshwaram project” as it would help not just the farmers but the entire State of Telangana

