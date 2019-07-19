The half-dozen that isn’t: Only four of six Congress MLAs take part in walkout

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: “A tragedy of mathematics is a beautiful conjecture ruined by an ugly fact.” On paper, the Congress party has six MLAs in the Telangana Assembly. But numbers can me misleading. To start with, Congress in December 2018 had 19 MLAs. Slowly, one by one, they trickled away. Soon, several MLAs moved to the ruling TRS.

Of the six remaining MLAs, only five attended the House session on Thursday. One would imagine that if they tried to stage a walkout, which they did, all of them would participate in it together. But it was not to be so. Munugode MLA Komatireddy Rajgopal Reddy did not even wear black clothing like his party colleagues. And he did not walk out.

Congress MLA Komatireddy

Rajgopal Reddy speaks to the

media at the Assembly on

Thursday | Express

The ‘missing’ MLA Jayaprakash Reddy, who was reportedly in the Legislature complex but was not in the House, was not seen wearing black clothes either. During the session, when Congress members were seen animatedly demanding an opportunity for Bhatti to speak, Rajagopal Reddy was seen sitting in his chair. Ultimately, only three MLAs followed Congress Legislatiure Party leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka out of the Assembly.

It may be recalled that Rajgopal Reddy has raised the banner of revolt against the Congress leadership for its poor performance in the Assembly elections.

He had said the TPCC chief should have resigned from his post after the debacle. He also said he would join the Bharatiya Janata Party soon. However, on Thursday he declared he would not be joining the saffron party as no one had invited him to. With him out of the picture in Congress, where Rajgopal Reddy will end up is the question of the hour.