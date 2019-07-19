Home States Telangana

TikTok video has Telangana Home Minister Mehmood Ali's grandson in soup

The video was shot in front of the minister's residence in the Osmanpura area and the vehicle on which they were sitting was part of the home minister's convoy.

Published: 19th July 2019 12:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th July 2019 12:35 AM   |  A+A-

TikTok

For representational purposes

By IANS

HYDERABAD: A grandson of Telangana Home Minister Mehmood Ali has landed in a soup by appearing in a TikTok video, sitting atop a government vehicle, while his friend lip-syncs a filmi dialogue threatening a police officer.

In the video, which went viral on the social media on Thursday, Furqan Ahmed is seen sitting on the bonnet of an official car, while his friend is enacting dialogue from a film threatening to slit throat of the Inspector General of Police (IGP).

Furqan's friend is heard ordering the IGP (not in the video) to show respect towards a bhai (Furqan) and then threatening to slit his throat, if he dared to cross his limits.

The video was shot in front of the minister's residence in the Osmanpura area and the vehicle on which they were sitting was part of the home minister's convoy.

There was no immediate reaction to this from the home minister or any top police official.

The incident has come close on the heels of some government employees in the Khammam district making TikTok videos and uploading them. After the videos went viral, the Khammam Municipal Corporation transferred 11 employees, including women, and cut their wages.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Telangana Mehmood Ali TikTok Tik Tok
Water Crisis
The train carrying water from Jolarpettai to Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Train carrying water from Jolarpettai arrives in parched Chennai ​
For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)
Groundwater in Telangana dips to alarming levels
Women collecting unclean water from a water tank in Dharamgarh
Water worry for Odisha's Dharamgarh residents
A majority of owners said their source of water was private tankers, which fetch groundwater from places such as Madhavaram, Redhills, and Vichoor. (Photo | D Sampathkumar, EPS)
Residents flock round the clock to 'water shops' in Chennai

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes (EPS | Melton Antony)
Kerala on red alert; flood-like situation in state
MK Kanimozhi (File | PTI)
Kanimozhi urges Centre to abandon National Exit Test for medical students
Gallery
World number one ODI and India opener Smriti Mandhana has turned 23 today.
Happy birthday Smriti Mandhana: Some facts about world number one ODI batswoman
Here's our team of the players who amazed fans and critics alike with their awe-inspiring skills in this edition...
World Cup 2019: TNIE Team of the tournament
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp