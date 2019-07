By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Telangana government on Thursday created two new revenue divisions — Kollapur and Korutla. Kollapur division (in Nagarkurnool district) will have four Mandals — Kollapur, Peddakothapally, Kodair and Pentlavelly. Earlier, these Mandals were in the Nagarkurnool division.

Korutla division in Jagtial district will have Korutla, Medipalli and Kathlapur Mandals. These Mandals are currently in the Metpalli division.