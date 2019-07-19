Home States Telangana

Want data on election, pay Rs 1.07 lakh to provide information under RTI

The DEO’s office, in its response, said that the huge trove of data would be sent to the applicant over seven days.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In a decision that has left a privacy activist amused, a district-level in-charge of election data has asked him to pay more than one lakh rupees towards cost of over 21,000 DVDs to provide information under Right to Information (RTI) Act.

In response to an RTI application, the office of the district election officer (DEO) and district collector, Medchal Malkajgiri district has asked a city-based privacy activist to pay Rs 1.07 lakh for furnishing 84 terabytes of election data from the seven segments of Malkajgiri parliamentary constituency.

The DEO’s office is planning to furnish the data, which is CCTV footage of strongrooms in each segment of the Lok Sabha constituency, on 21,560 DVDs, which cost Rs 50 per piece.

The DEO’s office, in its response, said that the huge trove of data would be sent to the applicant over seven days. Each day approximately 12,040 GB of data would be copied over 3,080 DVDs. The activist, in fact, was left in a shock when the DEO’s office has asked him to pay Rs 10 lakh, which turned out to be an error in calculation.

While slamming the officials for the mistake, the activist said that he would be suggesting the transfer of the data through a disk drive  which would be cost much less.

