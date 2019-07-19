Home States Telangana

Why the hurry to conduct ULB polls: Telangana High Court

Taking an exception to the contentions of the AAG, the bench said that the delimitation of wards was one of the major step in the election process and it cannot be done in a hasty manner.

Published: 19th July 2019 05:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th July 2019 05:46 AM   |  A+A-

Telangana High Court

Telangana High Court. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Questioning the Telangana government why it is in a hurry to conduct municipal elections within 30 days when it was allowed 119 days for it to complete all formalities, a division bench of the High Court on Thursday issued notices to it and the State Election Commission to respond to the PIL filed alleging that the authorities were conducting the elections against the rules.

“Our country is a role model for the entire world, for holding elections in a free and fair manner. The government should keep this in mind so that it will lessen the number of litigations in the courts. Elections should be held in such a manner that people have faith on the government, else you are damaging and disturbing the people’s faith. No government can afford such laxity. If the electoral process is hijacked then the entire democratic process is hijacked”, the bench observed while expressing dissatisfaction over the way the State government was going ahead with the alleged shabby pre-poll exercise.

The bench was dealing with the PIL filed by K Anjukumar Reddy, an advocate from Nirmal district, seeking a stay on election notification for municipalities in the State.

‘Curable defects’

Replying to a query from the bench, Additional Advocate General J Ramachandra Rao submitted that the time limit ordered by a single judge was only an outer time limit to hold elections, whereas the government has already completed the entire pre-poll process well in advance and the works relating to delimitation of wards was to be taken up. Out of the 132 municipalities, voters in 10 municipalities have raised objections and the concerned officials were on the job of redressing them. Whatever the lacunae pointed out by the petitioner were ‘curable defects’, he added.

Taking an exception to the contentions of the AAG, the bench said that the delimitation of wards was one of the major step in the election process and it cannot be done in a hasty manner.“How can the government expect a common man to submit his objections to the concerned officials within four days and how the objections would be disposed of in a single day?” the bench questioned.

The bench directed the AAG to place before it by Monday the entire information regarding the date fixed to publish the draft publication of wards, number of objections received, redressed and pending in various municipalities.

After perusing the recent order copy of a single judge granting stay on holding elections to Bhainsa municipality in Nirmal district, the bench found that the government has grossly violated Rule 5 of the Municipalities Act and that the objections raised by the voters were disposed of by the officials in a mechanical manner.

After recording the undertaking given by the SEC counsel, the bench issued notices to the State government and the SEC to respond to the present case and posted the matter to July 22 for further hearing.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Telangana ULB poll Telangana High Court
Water Crisis
The train carrying water from Jolarpettai to Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Train carrying water from Jolarpettai arrives in parched Chennai ​
For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)
Groundwater in Telangana dips to alarming levels
Women collecting unclean water from a water tank in Dharamgarh
Water worry for Odisha's Dharamgarh residents
A majority of owners said their source of water was private tankers, which fetch groundwater from places such as Madhavaram, Redhills, and Vichoor. (Photo | D Sampathkumar, EPS)
Residents flock round the clock to 'water shops' in Chennai

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes (EPS | Melton Antony)
Kerala on red alert; flood-like situation in state
MK Kanimozhi (File | PTI)
Kanimozhi urges Centre to abandon National Exit Test for medical students
Gallery
World number one ODI and India opener Smriti Mandhana has turned 23 today.
Happy birthday Smriti Mandhana: Some facts about world number one ODI batswoman
Here's our team of the players who amazed fans and critics alike with their awe-inspiring skills in this edition...
World Cup 2019: TNIE Team of the tournament
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp