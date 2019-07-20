 Microsoft opens its doors to Telangana's women entrepreneurs

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: IN a bid to provide the women entrepreneurs of Telangana with room to manoeuvre into STEM fields, WeHub has signed an MoU with global tech giant Microsoft’s innovation lab, The Garage.

The collaboration will provide both technological learning and a networking platform to the startups linked with the State’s women entrepreneurship cell, WeHub. “Digital technology is changing the lives of Indians across all sections of the society. Working with global technology leaders such as Microsoft has enabled us to bring a platform meant for growth, to the doorstep of Telangana women,” noted Deepthi Ravula, CEO WeHub.

The partnership is strictly with Microsoft Garage, which is a special program allowing Microsoft employees to explore innovative solutions and projects of their choice, and is different from the company’s primary functions.

According of officials, the collaboration will be focussed on designing and executing learning tools to assist women in pursuing careers in STEM fields, including transformational technologies like cloud and AI. Meanwhile, WeHub’s entrepreneurs will also be provided with opportunities to network and innovate alongside other women in STEM fields, thus empowering them to become active members of India’s technology ecosystem.