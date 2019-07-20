Anti Corruption Bureau gets new clue in ESIs medicine scam

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) officials, who are making inquiries in ESI medicine purchase irregularities, have found the involvement of a TV channel scribe in the scam posing as a benami senior officer.

As many as six government officials were involved in appointing a media person and run the show by purchasing medicine at higher prices.

In the process, the officials, who were aware of the medicine purchase norms, violated rules and caused wrongful gain to the government by sanctioning bills to the benami medicine supplier.