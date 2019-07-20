Complaint box for ragging victims in colleges in Srikakulam

By Express News Service

SRIKAKULAM: Although ragging in educational institutions is prohibited and even committees were formed, instances of ragging are still reported from some colleges, including Government Arts College in Srikakulam.

Though the first-year students of post-graduate (PG) courses are being ragged the past few days in the Arts College, they could not disclose the matter due to the fear of seniors.

Superintendent of Police R N Ammi Reddy is planning to put up complaint boxes in every college to restrict the ragging menace. Ammireddy told the TNIE that they were also planning to set up anti-ragging boxes in professional, engineering and other colleges from August. The boxes will be opened once in two days and take action accordingly, he added.

One of the PG first-year students of the Arts College on condition of anonymity said the seniors had been ragging the juniors for the past few days in the name of interaction. So much so that some students were ready to leave the college due to ragging, the SP added.

District police, led by the SP, have decided to set up complaint boxes in all colleges in the district to report on ragging incidents. Previously, the district administration led by the then Joint Collector KVN Chakradhar Babu had planned to set up complaint boxes in all schools, but it did not materialise.

Committees for the same were formed in the village, mandal and district-level, but to no effect.