Home States Telangana

Complaint box for ragging victims in colleges in Srikakulam

Superintendent of Police R N Ammi Reddy is planning to put up complaint boxes in every college to restrict the ragging menace in Guntur.

Published: 20th July 2019 05:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th July 2019 06:13 AM   |  A+A-

ragging

Image for representational purpose for Ragging.

By Express News Service

SRIKAKULAM: Although ragging in educational institutions is prohibited and even committees were formed, instances of ragging are still reported from some colleges, including Government Arts College in Srikakulam. 

Though the first-year students of post-graduate (PG) courses are being ragged the past few days in the Arts College, they could not disclose the matter due to the fear of seniors. 

Superintendent of Police R N Ammi Reddy is planning to put up complaint boxes in every college to restrict the ragging menace. Ammireddy told the TNIE that they were also planning to set up anti-ragging boxes in professional, engineering and other colleges from August. The boxes will be opened once in two days and take action accordingly, he added.

One of the PG first-year students of the Arts College on condition of anonymity said the seniors had been ragging the juniors for the past few days in the name of interaction. So much so that some students were ready to leave the college due to ragging, the SP added. 

District police, led by the SP, have decided to set up complaint boxes in all colleges in the district to report on ragging incidents. Previously, the district administration led by the then Joint Collector KVN Chakradhar Babu had planned to set up complaint boxes in all schools, but it did not materialise. 
Committees for the same were formed in the village, mandal and district-level, but to no effect. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
ragging Srikakulam
Water Crisis
The train carrying water from Jolarpettai to Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Train carrying water from Jolarpettai arrives in parched Chennai ​
For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)
Groundwater in Telangana dips to alarming levels
Women collecting unclean water from a water tank in Dharamgarh
Water worry for Odisha's Dharamgarh residents
A majority of owners said their source of water was private tankers, which fetch groundwater from places such as Madhavaram, Redhills, and Vichoor. (Photo | D Sampathkumar, EPS)
Residents flock round the clock to 'water shops' in Chennai

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Indian seafarers on board MT SG Pegasus hold placards seeking help and highlighting their plight. (Photo | EPS)
EXCLUSIVE: Over 50 Indian seafarers trapped by Indonesian Navy for more than five months
RIP Sheila Dikshit: When Delhi's longest serving CM spoke about the politicisation of education
Gallery
Former Delhi Chief Minister and Congress leader Sheila Dikshit passed away in Delhi on Saturday. She was 81. (Photo | PTI)
RIP Sheila Dikshit: Some facts you didn't know about the three-time Delhi CM
Karnataka Assembly Speaker KR Ramesh Kumar during Assembly Session at Vidhana Soudha in Bengaluru. (Photo | PTI)
Karnataka floor test: Trust vote delayed as Speaker adjourns House till Monday
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp