Congress leader Bhatti criticises new Municipal Bill, CM KCR says don’t oppose everything

Telangana CM KCR said that it is not good on the part of Congress to behave in a manner that shows that their duty is to oppose everything.

Published: 20th July 2019 04:47 AM

Telangana CLP leader, Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka

Telangana CLP leader, Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Friday snubbed Congress Legislature Party leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka in the State Legislative Assembly when the latter criticised the new Municipal Bill, stating that it is against the spirit of the Constitution of India.

During the debate on the Municipal Bill, Bhatti opposed giving powers to district Collectors to control the municipalities. In reply, the chief minister said: “The Congress party restarted its old story of opposing everything. The Congress approached the courts against the construction of irrigation projects. The Congress opposed Singareni appointments. It also opposed regularisation of contract lecturers. Whatever we propose, the Congress will oppose. But we have to bring reforms in tune with the changing times.”
The chief minister further stated that: “The attitude of the Congress is that they did nothing and wants us also not to do anything for the people. If there is bhayam and bhakti (fear and devotion), the system will function. The mother will caress and cajole her child. Some times, the mother will slap on the face of the child. It does not mean that the mother is against the child. The government is also like a mother. Strict laws are intended to provide better amenities to the people.”

“It is not good on the part of Congress to behave in a manner that shows that their duty is to oppose everything. The then CM YS Rajasekhara Reddy opposed the formation of Telangana. However, after the formation of the State, I have appreciated that the Arogyasri introduced by Rajasekhara Reddy was good,” the chief minister said.

In reply, Bhatti termed “the government’s treatment is not like a mother but like a stepmother”. 
Bhatti retorted saying that they did not come to the House just to listen to whatever the chief minister says and alleged that the decentralised administration in local bodies was being centralised through the Bill.

