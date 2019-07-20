Explain land acquisition issues: Telangana High Court Green Bench to state government

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Green Bench of Telangana High Court on Friday directed the State government to file counter affidavits in the petitions filed seeking rehabilitation and resettlement package towards land acquisition under Kaleshwaram project. The bench suggested the government to examine the available options for having an early solution to the land acquisition issues of the project affected families.

The bench comprising Justice A Rajasheker Reddy and Justice P Naveen Rao passed the order in batch petitions relating to land acquisition under Kaleshwaram project.

Recently, the Chief Justice had constituted the Green Bench for early disposal of cases relating to Kaleshwaram and other projects. The Green Bench would sit every Friday for the purpose.

During the course of hearing on Friday, the counsels appearing for the petitioners told the bench that the revenue and police authorities were resorting to coercive steps against the affected families by citing re moval of stay orders. Hence, there was an urgent need for early disposal of cases, they noted.

On the other hand, additional advocate general J Ramachandra Rao pointed out that majority of the petitions were filed by those not related to the project. In fact, the dispute was relating to a meagre 0.2 per cent of the total land acquired (about 7,000 acres) for the project, he added.

After hearing both sides, the bench directed the government to file counter affidavit explaining the steps being taken for redressing the early and posted the matter to July 26 for further hearing.