Formulate NRI policy, says Migrant activists to Telangana CM KCR

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Migrant activists on Friday wrote to Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, requesting him to formulate and implement a policy for State’s NRIs.

The letter written by M Bheem Reddy, president, Emigrant Welfare Forum and P Narayana Swami, president, Migrants Rights Council,stated, “The then NRI Minister KT Rama Rao convened a meeting July 27, 2016 and took inputs...to formulate an ‘NRI Policy’, but so far no positive steps have been taken.”

They also laid down their demands of a Rs 500-crore budget for Gulf Workers Welfare Fund, Rs 5 lakh ex-gratia to families whose breadwinners died in the Gulf, establishing Gulf Workers Corporation with Welfare Board Legal aid for Gulf workers who are languishing in foreign jails, continuation of ration cards and Aarogyasri Scheme for Gulf Workers.