Human Rights Commission intervention sought on Shishu Vihar infant deaths in Telangana

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Raising concerns over the unnatural death of two newborns at the state-run Shishu Vihar in the city recently, Balala Hakkula Sangham, a NGO, moved the State Human Rights Commission (SHRC) appealing them to direct the government to initiate action on the officials concerned. On Sunday, four-day-old Nithya and nine-month-old Sathya Sri, died at Shishu Vihar.

The NGO claimed that officials of the home are claiming that the children have died as they were underweight. However, a distinct injury was found on Nithya’s head. “We feel that this is not a natural death,” they said. Earlier, both children were handed to the home by Begumpet PS and declared healthy during check-up at Niloufer hospital.