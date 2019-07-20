Hyderabad police find body of teenage girl with throat slit, eyes gouged and facial skin peeled off

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Body of a teenager who was brutally murdered and her body wrapped in a bag was found dumped near a garbage bin at Medchal of Cyberabad in the city.

The teenager could be around 15 years of age and her eyes were gouged out and skin on the face was also peeled out, so that her identity could not be found, said police.

On Saturday morning, the residents of Kindi basthi under the police limits of Medchal on the city outskirts, woke up to the gory sight of the teen's body and alerted police.

Police along with clues teams and dog squad rushed to the spot. Police suspect the accused first slit the girl's throat and after her death, they could have gouged her eyes and peeled the skin of f her face, to dodge police from identifying her.

The crime scene clearly indicates that the murder took place at a different location and the body was dumped at the spot. Police are verifying for the movement of suspicious vehicles in the surroundings from Friday till Saturday early hours. A murder case is being registered and the body was shifted for postmortem.