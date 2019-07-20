Issue personal notices, Telangana High Court tells TISS students

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Telangana High Court on Friday directed the petitioner students of Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS), Hyderabad to issue personal notices to the authorities concerned of TISS of Mumbai and Hyderabad campuses on their plea against the decision for immediate closure of academic activities.

Justice A Rajasheker Reddy gave the directions while dealing with the petition filed by N Aravind and five other students of TISS challenging the institute’s ‘sudden decision’ of suspending the academic activities of Hyderabad campus indefinitely and against the hostel facility being provided to them.

While directing the petitioner students of the Tata Institute of Social Sciences to issue personal notices to the authorities concerned, the judge posted the matter to July 22 for hearing.