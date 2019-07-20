KT Rama Rao confident of TRS doing well in Municipal polls in Telangana

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: TRS working president KT Rama Rao said that the party will perform great in the upcoming municipal elections. In an informal chat with reporters on Friday, Rama Rao, popularly known as KTR, said BJP and Congress are only fighting for the second place.

The Sircilla MLA said there is a leadership crisis in Congress and wondered who was the party’s president right now. On the BJP, while admitting the party had won four Lok Sabha seats and eight ZPTC seats in Telangana, he said the party was yet to finalise candidates for the municipal polls. “This is why BJP is trying to poach leaders from TRS,” he said.

Rama Rao said the party’s MLAs would be given the responsibility to ensure the victory of TRS candidates in the municipal polls. “If there are no TRS MLAs in a region, the responsibility will be given to the party’s district in-charge,” he said.

KTR said the Municipalities Bill, 2019, adopted by the Assembly, would work similar to the TS-iPass model. “When a permission is granted within the stipulated time, it can be deemed approved. The new Bill will be like a weapon for citizens, intended to root out corruption,” he said.

The TRS working president said that around 35 lakh new members had enrolled into TRS till Wednesday. “We have been compiling the data. We are seeing a tremendous response even for the online membership. Currently, the party has around 43 lakh, a number that will increase by the end of this membership drive,” he said.

Asked about TDP leaders comments in the AP Assembly about AP and TS working together on the diversion of Godavari waters, He said that the TRS was not interested in discussions in the neighbouring State’s Assembly.

“Some drama is going in Karnataka. We are not interested in that either,” he said. Asked about the construction of the new Secretariat, he said the matter was in the court and refused to comment.