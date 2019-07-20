Home States Telangana

KT Rama Rao confident of TRS doing well in Municipal polls in Telangana

TRS working president KT Rama Rao said that the party will perform great in the upcoming municipal elections.

Published: 20th July 2019 04:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th July 2019 04:42 AM   |  A+A-

TRS working president KT Rama Rao

TRS working president KT Rama Rao

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: TRS working president KT Rama Rao said that the party will perform great in the upcoming municipal elections. In an informal chat with reporters on Friday, Rama Rao, popularly known as KTR, said BJP and Congress are only fighting for the second place. 

The Sircilla MLA said there is a leadership crisis in Congress and wondered who was the party’s president right now. On the BJP, while admitting the party had won four Lok Sabha seats and eight ZPTC seats in Telangana, he said the party was yet to finalise candidates for the municipal polls. “This is why BJP is trying to poach leaders from TRS,” he said. 

Rama Rao said the party’s MLAs would be given the responsibility to ensure the victory of TRS candidates in the municipal polls. “If there are no TRS MLAs in a region, the responsibility will be given to the party’s district in-charge,” he said.

KTR said the Municipalities Bill, 2019, adopted by the Assembly, would work similar to the TS-iPass model. “When a permission is granted within the stipulated time, it can be deemed approved. The new Bill will be like a weapon for citizens, intended to root out corruption,” he said. 

The TRS working president said that around 35 lakh new members had enrolled into TRS till Wednesday. “We have been compiling the data. We are seeing a tremendous response even for the online membership. Currently, the party has around 43 lakh, a number that will increase by the end of this membership drive,” he said.

Asked about TDP leaders comments in the AP Assembly about AP and TS working together on the diversion of Godavari waters, He said that the TRS was not interested in discussions in the neighbouring State’s Assembly. 

“Some drama is going in Karnataka. We are not interested in that either,” he said. Asked about the construction of the new Secretariat, he said the matter was in the court and refused to comment. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
KT Rama Rao Municipal polls  TRS Telangana
Water Crisis
The train carrying water from Jolarpettai to Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Train carrying water from Jolarpettai arrives in parched Chennai ​
For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)
Groundwater in Telangana dips to alarming levels
Women collecting unclean water from a water tank in Dharamgarh
Water worry for Odisha's Dharamgarh residents
A majority of owners said their source of water was private tankers, which fetch groundwater from places such as Madhavaram, Redhills, and Vichoor. (Photo | D Sampathkumar, EPS)
Residents flock round the clock to 'water shops' in Chennai

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Indian seafarers on board MT SG Pegasus hold placards seeking help and highlighting their plight. (Photo | EPS)
EXCLUSIVE: Over 50 Indian seafarers trapped by Indonesian Navy for more than five months
RIP Sheila Dikshit: When Delhi's longest serving CM spoke about the politicisation of education
Gallery
Former Delhi Chief Minister and Congress leader Sheila Dikshit passed away in Delhi on Saturday. She was 81. (Photo | PTI)
RIP Sheila Dikshit: Some facts you didn't know about the three-time Delhi CM
Karnataka Assembly Speaker KR Ramesh Kumar during Assembly Session at Vidhana Soudha in Bengaluru. (Photo | PTI)
Karnataka floor test: Trust vote delayed as Speaker adjourns House till Monday
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp