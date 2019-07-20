Now, delayed results deter Osmania University’s degree students

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Inordinate delays in conducting the exam and releasing of results of degree examinations may cost the final year degree students of Osmania University a chance to higher studies in Central varsities.

“We had anticipated that a large number of students would bear the brunt of OU administration’s callousness. At a time when OU’s degree students were still writing final exams, some central universities had wrapped up their entrance tests and declared the counselling dates,” said P Srihari, a PhD scholar from OU.

Students were expecting the results by the second or third week of July, but OU has not released any notification as yet.