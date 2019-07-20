‘Nutritional needs of girls should be addressed’: M Jagdeeshwar

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Intervention into the nutritional needs of adolescent girls is the need of the hour, Prinicpal Secretary of Women and Child Development M Jagdeeshwar said at a meeting held at National Institute of Rural Development and Panchayati Raj (NIRDPR).

The meeting which was held with the theme to make the State malnutrition fee, was attended by secretaries and head of the departments and officials of Women and Child Development, Rural Development, Panchayati Raj, Health, Education, Tribal Welfare, SERP, and UNICEF.

Addressing the nutritional needs of adolescent girls Jagdeeswhar said that there is a need to work with quality data for prioritising interventions.

WR Reddy, Director General, NIRDPR, said that TS should strive to achieve beyond the set targets and eliminate malnutrition in the state by 2022. This can be achieved by initiating a grassroot action through the involvement of Panchayati Raj Institutes, he added.