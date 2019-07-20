Home States Telangana

Property tax in ULBs likely to be calculated differently soon in Telangana

Apart from Annual Rental Value, now the government is planning to use methods such as the capital value either from this financial year or the next.

Published: 20th July 2019 04:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th July 2019 04:49 AM   |  A+A-

Tax

For representational purposes

By S Bachan Jeet Singh
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The State Government is mulling different options for levying property tax on buildings in municipalities and municipal corporations across the state. Currently, property tax is levied based on the Annual Rental Value (ARV) in all urban local bodies (ULBs) in the State. 

Apart from ARV, now the government is planning to use methods such as the capital value either from this financial year or the next.

In cities such as Bangalore, property tax is collected on the basis of capital value, which is fixed by the respective revenue department. If the State government decides to go ahead with this system, property tax rates are likely to go up.

As per the self assessment scheme currently in place in the State’s ULBs, the property tax is calculated through the ARV method. It is based on standard rents filed by the Rent Control Act. Currently, the ULBs collect around 30 per cent as property tax based on annual rental value, which includes 15 per cent as general tax, nine per cent as conservancy tax, three per cent each for street lighting and storm water drains. 

Under a capital value system, the calculation of tax would be based on the value of the land as well as that of the building. It takes into account the capital value of the building, which is in turn based on the cost of the land as well as the cost of the building after accounting for depreciation. The building cost is taken as per the scheduled rate as prescribed by the State government. For determining the value of land, the system uses rates notified by the Stamps and Registration Department

The government will constitute a  Property Tax Board to provide assistance and technical guidance to all ULBs in the State for proper assessment of property tax in their jurisdictions.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Telangana
Water Crisis
The train carrying water from Jolarpettai to Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Train carrying water from Jolarpettai arrives in parched Chennai ​
For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)
Groundwater in Telangana dips to alarming levels
Women collecting unclean water from a water tank in Dharamgarh
Water worry for Odisha's Dharamgarh residents
A majority of owners said their source of water was private tankers, which fetch groundwater from places such as Madhavaram, Redhills, and Vichoor. (Photo | D Sampathkumar, EPS)
Residents flock round the clock to 'water shops' in Chennai

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Indian seafarers on board MT SG Pegasus hold placards seeking help and highlighting their plight. (Photo | EPS)
EXCLUSIVE: Over 50 Indian seafarers trapped by Indonesian Navy for more than five months
RIP Sheila Dikshit: When Delhi's longest serving CM spoke about the politicisation of education
Gallery
Former Delhi Chief Minister and Congress leader Sheila Dikshit passed away in Delhi on Saturday. She was 81. (Photo | PTI)
RIP Sheila Dikshit: Some facts you didn't know about the three-time Delhi CM
Karnataka Assembly Speaker KR Ramesh Kumar during Assembly Session at Vidhana Soudha in Bengaluru. (Photo | PTI)
Karnataka floor test: Trust vote delayed as Speaker adjourns House till Monday
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp