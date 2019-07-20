Scam in sheep distribution: Telangana High Court notices to state government, CBI 

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A division bench of Telangana High Court on Friday directed the State government to file counter affidavit in a PIL seeking CBI probe into alleged large scale irregularities in the sheep distribution scheme. Besides, the bench issued notices to other respondents, including CBI and the National Insurance Company Limited, in the case.

The bench was passing this order in a PIL filed by ‘ Watch - Voice of the People’, a society represented by its president P Narayana Swami of Mahbubnagar district, which submitted that there were irregularities in sheep distribution scheme.

Petitioner’s counsel P Shashi Kiran told the court that the Telangana government took up scheme for supply of four lakh sheep units at an estimated cost of `5,000 crore. In reality, there were no sheep units as claimed by the State government and the public money spent on these sheep have been encashed by third parties there by causing huge loss to the exchequer, he noted.

After hearing the case, the bench issued notices to the State government and others and adjourned the case hearing by four weeks.