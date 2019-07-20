Telangana to see real time administration from Aug 15: CM KCR

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Beginning August 15, Telangana will witness ‘real time administration’, Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao has said. Highlighting the salient features of the new Municipalities Bill, 2019 in the State Assembly on Friday, the Chief Minister announced that unprecedented administrative reforms would be ushered in the State soon.

“We will show what real time administration would be from August 15. A governance which was never heard of will be provided to the people. Work demarcation on implementation of programmes, who should take care of welfare schemes, how to use the services of IAS officers etc will be decided.

In all, we will bring in great administrative reforms for which a committee has already been working. We will bring the reforms in such a way that the entire nation should learn from Telangana,” Rao said.

The new Municipal Act, he said, is part of the State Government’s quest for excellence and reform. “Quest may end. But, reforms would continue. Bringing administrative changes is a continuous process. Reforms are needed for the contemporary society,” he said.

He said that during the past six months, the State had witnessed a series of elections and these will be completed by August. There would be no election code in force and the government would start giving real time administration, he said.

The Chief Minster also announced that he would start conducting Praja Darbars by touring all the districts to resolve Podu land issue.

“Gutti Koyas from other States are coming to the State and are creating problems. I will visit the agency areas and hold meetings with ministers, MLAs and other officials concerned and resolve Podu cultivation issue.

The poor tribal farmers would be given Recognition of Forest Right (RoFR) pattas and would be provided Rythu Bandhu cash incentives,” the chief minister said. After distributing the RoFR pattas, the government will ensure that not a single inch of forest land is encroached, he said.

He also stated that the government would go to any extent to end the monopoly of corrupt employees, adding that new legislations were intended to deliver a hassle-free and corruption-free administration.