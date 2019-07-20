Home States Telangana

Telangana to see real time administration from Aug 15: CM KCR

Beginning August 15, Telangana will witness ‘real-time administration’, Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao has said.

Published: 20th July 2019 04:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th July 2019 04:36 AM   |  A+A-

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Beginning August 15, Telangana will witness ‘real time administration’,  Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao has said.  Highlighting the salient features of the new Municipalities Bill, 2019 in the State Assembly on Friday, the Chief Minister announced that unprecedented administrative reforms would be ushered in the State soon.

“We will show what real time administration would be from August 15.  A governance which was never heard of will be provided to the people.  Work demarcation on implementation of programmes, who should take care of welfare schemes, how to use the services of IAS officers etc will be decided.

In all, we will bring in great administrative reforms for which a committee has already been working. We will bring the reforms in such a way that the entire nation should learn from Telangana,” Rao said.

The new Municipal Act, he said, is part of the State Government’s quest for excellence and reform. “Quest may end. But, reforms would continue. Bringing administrative changes is a continuous process. Reforms are needed for the contemporary society,” he said.

He said that during the past six months, the State had witnessed a series of elections and these will be completed by August. There would be no election code in force and the government would start giving real time administration, he said.

The Chief Minster also announced that he would start conducting Praja Darbars by touring all the districts to resolve Podu land issue. 

“Gutti Koyas from other States are coming to the State and are creating problems. I will visit the agency areas and hold meetings with ministers, MLAs and other officials concerned and resolve Podu cultivation issue.

The poor tribal farmers would  be given Recognition of Forest Right (RoFR)  pattas and would be provided Rythu Bandhu cash incentives,” the chief minister said. After distributing the RoFR pattas, the government will ensure that not a single inch of forest land is encroached, he said. 

He also stated that the government would go to any extent to end the monopoly of corrupt employees, adding that new legislations were intended to deliver a hassle-free and corruption-free administration.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Telangana Chandrasekhar Rao
Water Crisis
The train carrying water from Jolarpettai to Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Train carrying water from Jolarpettai arrives in parched Chennai ​
For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)
Groundwater in Telangana dips to alarming levels
Women collecting unclean water from a water tank in Dharamgarh
Water worry for Odisha's Dharamgarh residents
A majority of owners said their source of water was private tankers, which fetch groundwater from places such as Madhavaram, Redhills, and Vichoor. (Photo | D Sampathkumar, EPS)
Residents flock round the clock to 'water shops' in Chennai

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Indian seafarers on board MT SG Pegasus hold placards seeking help and highlighting their plight. (Photo | EPS)
EXCLUSIVE: Over 50 Indian seafarers trapped by Indonesian Navy for more than five months
RIP Sheila Dikshit: When Delhi's longest serving CM spoke about the politicisation of education
Gallery
Former Delhi Chief Minister and Congress leader Sheila Dikshit passed away in Delhi on Saturday. She was 81. (Photo | PTI)
RIP Sheila Dikshit: Some facts you didn't know about the three-time Delhi CM
Karnataka Assembly Speaker KR Ramesh Kumar during Assembly Session at Vidhana Soudha in Bengaluru. (Photo | PTI)
Karnataka floor test: Trust vote delayed as Speaker adjourns House till Monday
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp