Telangana chief secretary SK Joshi holds review meet on National Education Policy

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Chief Secretary SK Joshi on Friday held a review at the Secretariat on the National Education Policy, 2019, in order to identify provisions which would be beneficial to Telangana.

He directed officials to utilise the services of Anganwadis for primary education. Necessary training would be imparted to Anganwadi workers for the same, he said.

The chief secretary said the education sector should accord priority to vocational training. “There should be more scope and encouragement in education sector for research, he added.

Joshi said that educational institutions should be linked with industries. The chief secretary directed district collectors to prepare an annual plan for the education sector.

The State government will submit its report to the Centre, in which it will make suggestions in the new education policy.