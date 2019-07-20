Home States Telangana

Telangana chief secretary SK Joshi holds review meet on National Education Policy

Chief Secretary SK Joshi on Friday held a review at the Secretariat on the National Education Policy, 2019, in order to identify provisions which would be beneficial to Telangana.

Published: 20th July 2019 04:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th July 2019 04:44 AM   |  A+A-

Telangana Chief Secretary SK Joshi

Telangana Chief Secretary SK Joshi (Photos | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Chief Secretary SK Joshi on Friday held a review at the Secretariat on the National Education Policy, 2019, in order to identify provisions which would be beneficial to Telangana.

He directed officials to utilise the services of Anganwadis for primary education. Necessary training would be imparted to Anganwadi workers for the same, he said. 

The chief secretary said the education sector should accord priority to vocational training. “There should be more scope and encouragement in education sector for research, he added.

Joshi said that educational institutions should be linked with industries. The chief secretary directed district collectors to prepare an annual plan for the education sector. 

The State government will submit its report to the Centre, in which it will make suggestions in the new education policy. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Telangana National Education Policy
Water Crisis
The train carrying water from Jolarpettai to Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Train carrying water from Jolarpettai arrives in parched Chennai ​
For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)
Groundwater in Telangana dips to alarming levels
Women collecting unclean water from a water tank in Dharamgarh
Water worry for Odisha's Dharamgarh residents
A majority of owners said their source of water was private tankers, which fetch groundwater from places such as Madhavaram, Redhills, and Vichoor. (Photo | D Sampathkumar, EPS)
Residents flock round the clock to 'water shops' in Chennai

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Indian seafarers on board MT SG Pegasus hold placards seeking help and highlighting their plight. (Photo | EPS)
EXCLUSIVE: Over 50 Indian seafarers trapped by Indonesian Navy for more than five months
RIP Sheila Dikshit: When Delhi's longest serving CM spoke about the politicisation of education
Gallery
Former Delhi Chief Minister and Congress leader Sheila Dikshit passed away in Delhi on Saturday. She was 81. (Photo | PTI)
RIP Sheila Dikshit: Some facts you didn't know about the three-time Delhi CM
Karnataka Assembly Speaker KR Ramesh Kumar during Assembly Session at Vidhana Soudha in Bengaluru. (Photo | PTI)
Karnataka floor test: Trust vote delayed as Speaker adjourns House till Monday
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp