Telangana CM KCR announces sops for urban poor in Municipal Bill

Assembly and Council pass Bill that would govern Telangana’s urban local bodies as CM KCR hails people-friendly measures.

Published: 20th July 2019 04:39 AM

KCR

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao (File picture |EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao said that the poor who construct houses in less than 75 square yards need not take building permissions. As per this, they would be able to construct ground plus one floor building without going to the municipality for permissions. However, they will have to register with the municipality concerned by paying Rs 1. The property tax for houses constructed in less than 75 yards will be Rs 100 per year, less than Rs 10 per month.

The chief minister on Friday announced several sops for the urban poor while highlighting the salient features of the new Municipalities Bill 2019. The Bill, after a debate, was adopted by the House through a voice vote. Later, the Bill was also adopted in the Council as well.

Rao also said building permissions for houses built up to 500 sq metres would be given online. The online system would avoid an interface between the applicant and the officer, which is the root cause of corruption, he said. If the application for the building is not processed within the timeline stipulated in the citizens charter, the applicant concerned should consider the permission to have been given and start constructing his house. The Chief Minister, however, said that if people construct houses illegally, the government would demolish them without notice.

Refuting allegations of Opposition parties that the new Municipal Bill is against the spirit of the 73rd and 74th Amendments of the Constitution of India, the chief minister said: “The government has to control civic bodies through district collectors to avoid irregularities and corruption. But, district Collectors will not wield any power over civic bodies. Collectors will only guide them.” Rao refuted the allegation that the new Bill would reduce the powers of municipalities. “What have elected representatives in municipalities done so far with the given powers?” Rao asked.

He gave the example of Nizampet, where a fire tender would barely be able to move in the streets in the event of a disaster. “Such is the plight of the administration in villages and municipalities. The layout permissions were given indiscriminately,” Rao said, adding that “these diseases of local bodies cannot be cured with a single pill or an injection”. 

The chief minister requested the people to not misuse the self-certification process to be used for building permissions. “The Bill intends to see that the people need not visit offices and be harassed by officials. Do not misuse the Bill,” Rao said. Rao advised political leaders who want to contest in the upcoming civic polls to read the Municipal Act first. “The provisions in the Bill are very strict. Read them and contest only if you are interested,” Rao suggested. 

The chief minister also announced that the powers to issue stay orders on the suspension of the sarpanches were withdrawn from ministers so that there is no political interference in local governance.
Rao said new door numbers would be given to every house across the State very soon. The door numbers would have a QR code. All information pertaining to the house will be available in the code. “These QR Code-enabled door number plates will help the government reduce crimes,” he said.

