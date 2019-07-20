Telangana's new municipal corporations to follow the Mumbai model

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: As many as seven new Municipal Corporations will come into existence once the Municipalities Bill, adopted by the Legislature, gets the Governor’s assent.

There were seven Corporations around Mumbai Municipal Corporation. When, the State government decided to create seven Corporations around Hyderabad, it followed the model of Mumbai. All the seven corporations around Mumbai would have common rules. Similarly. the seven Corporations around Hyderabad too would have common rules.

The State has so far six Corporations with the seven additional Corporations, the total Corporations will be 13 in the State. The Municipalities will be 128.