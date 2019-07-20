‘Why no law against mob lynching?' : Asaduddin Owaisi in Lok Sabha

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi questioned the Central government for not introducing a law against mob lynching incidents despite the Supreme Court asking it do so. Speaking in Lok Sabha on Friday, the Hyderabad MP said, “I would like to ask the Home Minister (Amit Shah), why a law on mob lynching is not being made? Last year Supreme Court had asked govt to make a law on mob lynching. If you make all SC’s orders into laws, why not this?”

The AIMIM chief also shared a video which highlights the number of cases of hate crimes in the country. Owaisi also opposed the proposed Human Rights Bill’s section that mandates that a member from the National Commission for OBCs has to be appointed on the panel. Instead, Owaisi said, that the chairperson for the NHRC should be from the National Commission for Minorities.