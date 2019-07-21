Home States Telangana

Agitation now the only option: Telangana government teachers

Teachers also flayed the government for shutting down schools in the name of rationalisation, on the pretext that there were no students in these school.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Alleging that the Telangana government has not fulfilled the promise it had made to teachers prior to the bifurcation of united Andhra Pradesh, teachers from 14 different associations staged a protest at all 33 collectorates in district headquarters on Saturday.

The associations under the Upaadhyaaya Sanghaala Poraata Committee (USPC) had came together to voice their demands pertaining to the release of interim relief, enhancement of Pay Revision Commission and age of retirement to 61 years, among others. Amid protests, they alleged that by overlooking their demands, the government was also responsible for weakening the public education system.

“All the assurances that CM Chandrasekhar Rao had given during the meeting held on May 16 last year pertaining to IR, PRC and retirement age are still pending. In the last six years, there has been no promotion of teachers,” said Chava Ravi, general secretary, Telangana State United Teachers Federation (TSUTF).

The regularisation of all Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalaya (KGBV) teachers is also one of their demands, along with equal pay for equal work. They are also seeking other facilities for SC/ST teachers, in order to allow them to get higher qualifications. 

At the dharna staged before the Hyderabad Collectorate, Prof M Kodandaram, TJS founder, also criticised the government for spending `500 crore for the construction of new government offices, but cutting down the funds for education. 

Teachers also flayed the government for shutting down schools in the name of rationalisation, on the pretext that there were no students in these school. “It overlooks the fact that there are no students because there are no teachers to teach them. The government should set up a committee to look into the issues that plague the government schools,” said M Ravindar from Telangana Progressive Teachers Federation. “The situation leaves us with agitation as the only option,” added another teacher.

