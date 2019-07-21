Home States Telangana

CM KCR government's two BHK housing scheme will be ready by March 2020 in Telangana

Telangana Housing Department said it is dream project coming into realisation as desired by the Chief Minister, K Chandrasekhar Rao.

Published: 21st July 2019 02:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st July 2019 02:41 AM   |  A+A-

KCR

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao (File | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The government’s flagship programme of 2 BHK housing scheme at Kollur in the city outskirts where 15,660 flats are being built in 125 acres of land will be completed by March 2020. Nearly one lakh people will reside at this place once the project is completed.

It is said to be one of the biggest and most prestigious housing projects taken up in Asia and will boast all amenities and infrastructure like water, power, drainage, roads, shopping malls, parks, nursing homes, school, library, police out-post, fire station, bus station and parking facility in each block.

Chitra Ramachandran, Additional Chief Secretary for Housing, Telangana Housing Department, inspected the progress and said it is dream project coming into realisation as desired by the Chief Minister, K Chandrasekhar Rao, and will be allotted to people living below poverty line.

Each house here consists of two bedrooms, a hall, a kitchen and two toilets with a total built-up area of 560 sft. Cost of housing per each Dwelling Unit (DU) is Rs 7.90 lakh, and cost of infrastructure per DU is Rs 75,000. The total project including housing plus infrastructure is around Rs 1,354.59 crore.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Telangana 2 BHK housing scheme CM KCR
Water Crisis
The train carrying water from Jolarpettai to Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Train carrying water from Jolarpettai arrives in parched Chennai ​
For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)
Groundwater in Telangana dips to alarming levels
Women collecting unclean water from a water tank in Dharamgarh
Water worry for Odisha's Dharamgarh residents
A majority of owners said their source of water was private tankers, which fetch groundwater from places such as Madhavaram, Redhills, and Vichoor. (Photo | D Sampathkumar, EPS)
Residents flock round the clock to 'water shops' in Chennai

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Indian seafarers on board MT SG Pegasus hold placards seeking help and highlighting their plight. (Photo | EPS)
EXCLUSIVE: Over 50 Indian seafarers trapped by Indonesian Navy for more than five months
RIP Sheila Dikshit: When Delhi's longest serving CM spoke about the politicisation of education
Gallery
Former Delhi Chief Minister and Congress leader Sheila Dikshit passed away in Delhi on Saturday. She was 81. (Photo | PTI)
RIP Sheila Dikshit: Some facts you didn't know about the three-time Delhi CM
Karnataka Assembly Speaker KR Ramesh Kumar during Assembly Session at Vidhana Soudha in Bengaluru. (Photo | PTI)
Karnataka floor test: Trust vote delayed as Speaker adjourns House till Monday
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp