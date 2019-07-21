CM KCR government's two BHK housing scheme will be ready by March 2020 in Telangana

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The government’s flagship programme of 2 BHK housing scheme at Kollur in the city outskirts where 15,660 flats are being built in 125 acres of land will be completed by March 2020. Nearly one lakh people will reside at this place once the project is completed.

It is said to be one of the biggest and most prestigious housing projects taken up in Asia and will boast all amenities and infrastructure like water, power, drainage, roads, shopping malls, parks, nursing homes, school, library, police out-post, fire station, bus station and parking facility in each block.

Chitra Ramachandran, Additional Chief Secretary for Housing, Telangana Housing Department, inspected the progress and said it is dream project coming into realisation as desired by the Chief Minister, K Chandrasekhar Rao, and will be allotted to people living below poverty line.

Each house here consists of two bedrooms, a hall, a kitchen and two toilets with a total built-up area of 560 sft. Cost of housing per each Dwelling Unit (DU) is Rs 7.90 lakh, and cost of infrastructure per DU is Rs 75,000. The total project including housing plus infrastructure is around Rs 1,354.59 crore.