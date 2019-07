By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Bringing Relief to farmers distressed due to delayed monsoon, heavy rains lashed parts of Telangana on Friday night.

According to India Meteorological Department (IMD)-Hyderabad, the southwest monsoon has been active across the State and very heavy rainfall took place at isolated places in the districts of Kamareddy, Nizamabad, Kumrambheem and Medak.

The IMD has also predicted heavy rainfall at isolated places across State, until July 22.