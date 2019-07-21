Home States Telangana

‘Lot of people will be benefitted by the enhancement of Aasara pension’: KT Rama Rao

The Telangana government had recently hiked the Aasara pension amount from Rs 1,000 to Rs 2,016 per month, and decreased the age limit from 65 to 57.

Published: 21st July 2019 03:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st July 2019 06:32 AM

KT Rama Rao attends a TRS party public meeting in Sircilla.

KT Rama Rao attends a TRS party public meeting in Sircilla.

By Express News Service

RAJANNA-SIRCILLA: TRS working president and Sircilla MLA KT Rama Rao said a lot of people in Telangana would benefit with the enhancement of Aasara pensions. He was participating as chief guest at a pension distribution programme in the town.

The State government had recently hiked the Aasara pension amount from Rs 1,000 to Rs 2,016 per month, and decreased the age limit from 65 to 57.

Addressing the beneficiaries attending the event, Rama Rao said the State government was spending a massive amount on welfare schemes. “The government is spending nearly Rs 40,000 crore on welfare schemes,” he explained. 

The former minister said the government had established 700 gurukula schools where more than three lakh students are being educated for free. “The State economy is growing at 17 per cent. All income is being used on the welfare of the people,” he said.

Referring to the double bedroom housing scheme, Rama Rao said around 1,500 houses would be built in Sircilla segment, for which beneficiaries will be selected through a lottery scheme. He appealed to the beneficiaries to not pay bribes to any official for the sanction of a house.

“The KCR government will keep all of its promises. Every beneficiary will get a house worth Rs 5.40 lakh. For those who do not get houses in the first phase, rest assured, you will get in the next phase. Everything will be done transparently,” he said. 

Rama Rao said that thanks to the household survey, the government has a clear picture of the number of people in the State who do not have homes, lands, are living in rented houses and son on. “You do not have to line up for a house. If you are eligible for a house, the government itself will find you and give you one,” he said.

KTR added that soon the State would give money to people who own land so that they may build own houses. He noted that powerloom workers in the region were getting adequate salaries. 

