Minister Harsh Vardhan confirms introduction of National Medical Commission Bill in Lok Sabha

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Union Minister of Health Dr Harsh Vardhan, during his Saturday visit to the city, confirmed that the controversial National Medical Commission (NMC) Bill would be introduced in Parliament on Monday. The Bill proposes to replace the current Medical Council of India and introduce a number of new value points. Under the Bill, medical colleges will no longer have to renew their permission once it has been granted to them.

Speaking to media persons, Dr Vardhan said: “The Bill was supposed to be introduced last week, but was delayed due to technical issues. It will now be introduced on Monday. However, we are confident that the Bill will pass through both the Houses and soon become the law to replace the MCI.”

The minister also said that 19,000 of the 1.5 lakh PHCs were converted into wellness centres as proposed in the last eight months, and 21,000 more will be completed by this financial year. “The government is also planning to start a campaign called ‘Eat right’ to encourage Indian citizens to eat less, but healthy,” Dr Vardhan added.

TJUDA protest

However, after the union minister gave this confirmation to the media, the Telangana Junior Doctors’ Association (TJUDA) protested against the passing of the proposed NMC Bill at Osmania General Hospital. Dr PS Vijayender, chairman of TJUDA, said: “Just two of the clauses under the NMC Bill are enough to crush your dreams to become a doctor. It’s unfortunate that even after our continuous struggle for the last two years to stop this Bill, the government is adamant to introduce it with no changes.”

He went on to call the National Exit Test (NEXT) the first atrocity under the Bill. The NEXT is a common final year exam of all 500 medical colleges, both public and private, including AIIMS. “A common final-year exam is still acceptable, but combining that exam with PG is completely unjustified. There are many students who make repeated attempts to join the PG of their choice. Why should they be forced to face final year practical exams again and again? Further, undermining the value of first, second and third year subjects are also not appropriate,” he stated.