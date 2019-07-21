Home States Telangana

Telangana Congress flays UP CM Yogi Adityanath for Priyanka Gandhi arrest

Priyanka Gandhi had tried to visit the families of 10 Adivasis who were gunned down in UP. She was arrested before she could do so.

Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra being taken in an official vehicle after being detained at Narayanpur in Mirzapur on July 19. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Senior Congress leader and former PCC president V Hanumantha Rao on Saturday condemned the arrest of AICC leader Priyanka Gandhi in Uttar Pradesh. Speaking to reporters, he said, “The UP CM is behaving like a dictator.”

The previous day, Gandhi had tried to visit the families of 10 Adivasis who were gunned down in UP. She was arrested before she could do so. Rao also said Congress would regain it past glory in UP under the leadership of Priyanka Gandhi.

Elsewhere, several youth and Mahila Congress leaders burnt an effigy of Adityanath at the Gandhi Bhavan. They also raised slogans against PM Narendra Modi. 

Meanwhile, AICC in-charge for Telangana RC Khuntia wondered whether Gandhi had committed a crime by wanting to console the families. “People of UP will teach the BJP government a befitting lesson,” he said. 

Khuntia also condoled the death of former Delhi Chief Minister and senior Congress leader Sheila Dikshit. “Dikshit had reshaped Delhi as a beautiful city during her tenure as CM,” he said.

