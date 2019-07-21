Telangana DGP submits report to High Court on accident cases

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The DGP Telangana told the High Court that about 10,423 cases of road accidents were reported in the State in the last six months and in all the cases FIRs/AIRs have been submitted to the jurisdictional Motor Accidents Claims Tribunal (MACT) concerned.

The DGP, in his report, stated that all the unit officers were instructed to forward monthly progress report to the CID in a prescribed form indicating number of FIRs and corresponding AIRs submitted to the MACT along with pendency, if any, with reasons. The bench has posted the matter to Aug 12 for further hearing.