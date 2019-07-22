3-year-old Nizamabad girl ‘raped’ by minor boy

By Express News Service

NIZAMABAD: IN yet another horrific incident that echoes the now-familiar script of sexual violence against children in Telangana, a three-year-old girl was allegedly raped by a minor boy on Sunday. The incident happened under the Mopal Police Station limits in Nizamabad district.

According to sources, the minor boy had taken the girl to a place considerably distant from her house, where he allegedly raped the child. Once she reached home, the girl related the incident to her mother. The girl’s mother immediately went to the nearby police station and lodged a complaint in this regard. The police registered a case under POCSO Act.