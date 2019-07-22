91 Telangana doctors served show-cause notices for skipping duty

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: As many as 91 Civil Assistant Surgeons (CAS), under the Telangana Vaidya Vidhana Parishad, have been served show-cause notices as they were found to be absent during duty-hours without sanction of leave from a competent authority.

The recently published gazette reads: “This is to inform that the following Civil Assistant Surgeon Specialists working in Telangana Vaidya Vidhana Parishad hospitals are found absent without sanction of leave from competent authority and it is adversely affecting services to poor patients.

They are hereby directed to show cause as to why action should not be taken for their unauthorised absence within seven days from the date of publication of this notice.” If no reply is received from the individual within the stipulated period, it shall be construed that he/she has no explanation to offer. Subsequent action will be taken as per rules.