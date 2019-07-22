Home States Telangana

After resigning from CPI, Ramgopal Reddy joins BJP

When the time comes and when we get all evidence, we will expose the chief minister, his son and daughter, Aruna said. 

Published: 22nd July 2019 07:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd July 2019 07:51 AM   |  A+A-

Telangana BJP

Telangana BJP (File Photo | EPS, R Satish Babu)

By Express News Service

KARIMNAGAR: CPI leader Komatireddy Ramgopal Reddy, who recently resigned as the party’s district secretary as well as from the party’s membership, has joined the BJP at Husnabad Assembly constituency headquarters here on Sunday. 

Ramgopal Reddy and his followers, numbering around 1,000, joined the saffron party in the presence of Karimnagar MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar and senior leader DK Aruna. 

Giving reasons for changing his loyalties, Reddy said: “I am inspired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership and the Central government’s policies which are keeping the country on the path of development.”

Speaking on the occasion, Bandi Sanjay alleged that the Central government schemes are not being implemented properly in Telangana and funds of some of the schemes are being diverted to other schemes of the State.

DK Aruna, meanwhile, vowed to expose the corrupt practices of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao and his family.

KCR’s government has been deliberately increasing the estimated costs of the projects. There is a lot of corruption involved. When the time comes and when we get all evidence, we will expose the chief minister, his son and daughter, Aruna said. 

“If a proper enquiry is conducted against them and into their corrupt practices, they will get jail terms,” she added. 
 

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
CPI leader Komatireddy Ramgopal Reddy BJP Telangana BJP KCR
Water Crisis
The train carrying water from Jolarpettai to Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Train carrying water from Jolarpettai arrives in parched Chennai ​
For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)
Groundwater in Telangana dips to alarming levels
Women collecting unclean water from a water tank in Dharamgarh
Water worry for Odisha's Dharamgarh residents
A majority of owners said their source of water was private tankers, which fetch groundwater from places such as Madhavaram, Redhills, and Vichoor. (Photo | D Sampathkumar, EPS)
Residents flock round the clock to 'water shops' in Chennai

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A man at New Delhi's Nehru Planetarium, takes pictures of a web cast of the lift off of ISRO's GSLVMkIII carrying Chandrayaan-2 from Satish Dhawan Space center in Sriharikota on 22 July 2019. (Photo | AP)
Chandrayaan 2: India's 'Bahubali' lunar mission launched successfully
India's second moon mission Chandrayaan-2 lifts off onboard GSLV Mk III-M1 launch vehicle from Satish Dhawan Space Center at Sriharikota in Andhra Pradesh, July 22 2019. (Photo | PTI)
Chandrayaan 2: What makes this lunar mission so special?
Gallery
As the world watched, the 43 metres tall Baahubali rocket with a lift-off mass of 640 tonnes blasted-off from the second launch pad at 2.43 pm on 22 July from Andhra Pradesh's Sriharikota. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
IN PICTURES | For India, by India: Chandrayaan-2 lifts off to the moon
Former Union Minister Ananth Kumar (2nd right), and Karnataka State BJP president addressing the media. (File Photo | EPS)
Ananth Kumar birth anniversary: Check out some rare photos of the undisputed king of Bengaluru South constituency
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp