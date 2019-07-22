After resigning from CPI, Ramgopal Reddy joins BJP

By Express News Service

KARIMNAGAR: CPI leader Komatireddy Ramgopal Reddy, who recently resigned as the party’s district secretary as well as from the party’s membership, has joined the BJP at Husnabad Assembly constituency headquarters here on Sunday.

Ramgopal Reddy and his followers, numbering around 1,000, joined the saffron party in the presence of Karimnagar MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar and senior leader DK Aruna.

Giving reasons for changing his loyalties, Reddy said: “I am inspired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership and the Central government’s policies which are keeping the country on the path of development.”

Speaking on the occasion, Bandi Sanjay alleged that the Central government schemes are not being implemented properly in Telangana and funds of some of the schemes are being diverted to other schemes of the State.

DK Aruna, meanwhile, vowed to expose the corrupt practices of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao and his family.

KCR’s government has been deliberately increasing the estimated costs of the projects. There is a lot of corruption involved. When the time comes and when we get all evidence, we will expose the chief minister, his son and daughter, Aruna said.

“If a proper enquiry is conducted against them and into their corrupt practices, they will get jail terms,” she added.

